Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.87.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $473.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.46 and a 200-day moving average of $448.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.