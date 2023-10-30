Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.