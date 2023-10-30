Raymond James Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $36.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 291,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,030,099,000,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

