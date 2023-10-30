Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Tuniu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.