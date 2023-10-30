Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Tuniu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
