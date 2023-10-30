TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,032 shares of company stock worth $750,138 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.