Pi Financial Trims Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Target Price to C$8.30

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$10.25 to C$8.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CNL opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$270.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08. Collective Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

