Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AD.UN. Desjardins dropped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a market cap of C$575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.24.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

