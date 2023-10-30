Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

TSE ARE opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.94. The company has a market cap of C$574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.