Raymond James Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.59.

Boralex Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$25.77 on Thursday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1277609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

See Also

