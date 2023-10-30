Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Desjardins

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
QUIS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Quisitive Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.93.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
