Pi Financial Cuts Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target to C$2.00

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Century Lithium Stock Up 5.6 %

LCE stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85. Century Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

