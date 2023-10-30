Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Pi Financial

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of CVE ADZN opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

