Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Pi Financial

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Price Performance
About Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.