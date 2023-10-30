The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price to $73.34

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.47 to $73.34 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Zai Lab has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,850,000 after acquiring an additional 557,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 923,108 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

