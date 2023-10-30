UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

