Piper Sandler Increases WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $38.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

