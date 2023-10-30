Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Bluestone Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BSR
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.