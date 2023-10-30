Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Bluestone Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

BSR stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.75. The firm has a market cap of C$39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.73.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

