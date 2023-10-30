Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Weatherford International stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

