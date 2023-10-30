Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Pi Financial

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.
