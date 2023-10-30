Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Pi Financial

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

