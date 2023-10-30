MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 31st. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
MDB Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDBH opened at $10.81 on Monday. MDB Capital has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.67.
About MDB Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.