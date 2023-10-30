Davis Commodities Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 30th (NASDAQ:DTCK)

Davis Commodities’ (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 30th. Davis Commodities had issued 1,087,500 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $4,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

Davis Commodities stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Davis Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

About Davis Commodities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.