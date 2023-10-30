Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 1st

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 2.42857145 split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAMC opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $70.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.