Kenvue Inc.’s (NYSE:KVUE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Kenvue’s (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 31st. Kenvue had issued 172,812,560 shares in its public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $3,801,876,320 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Argus began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $209,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,385,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.