iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.31 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

