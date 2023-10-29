Emfo LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.79 and its 200-day moving average is $487.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

