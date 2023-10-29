Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,881,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

