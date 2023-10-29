Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.