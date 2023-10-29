Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

