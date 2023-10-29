Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,597 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $522,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

