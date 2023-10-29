SPC Financial Inc. Sells 424 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

