Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 30,416 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

