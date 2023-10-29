Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

