International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

