AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

