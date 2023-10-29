Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

