Paralel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paralel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,671 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.