Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 416,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,239,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

LLY stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

