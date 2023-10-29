SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 45,767 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2,029.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.