Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $207,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 580,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 668,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. 5,854,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

