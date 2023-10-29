Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 223,078 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,078 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,776. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

