Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $328.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $328,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mastercard by 145.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 184,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 41,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $364.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

