Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 423,278 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,278 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Palo Alto Networks worth $223,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.58.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

