SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $133.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

