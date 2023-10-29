iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.