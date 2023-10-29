Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 5,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

