Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 2,032 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

