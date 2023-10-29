Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $273.31 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,538,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,155 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $273,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

