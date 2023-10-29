Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,311 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,746.16. 209,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,255. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,036.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,857.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,248.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.