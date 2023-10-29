Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

