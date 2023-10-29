SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

