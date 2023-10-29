Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $94,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.